The Family Fishing Festival in Cameron postponed to April 13

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The fifth annual Family Fishing Festival in Cameron has been postponed due to the possibility of severe weather, according to a Facebook post by the Cameron Parish Police Jury.
The event will take place on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge.
Participants will be able to fish for bass and catfish from three ponds that will be open only for this event. Drinks, snacks, bait and loaner poles will be available while supplies last.
Participants are encouraged to bring gear, chairs, fish coolers and beverages.
Parking is at the Cameron Prairie Visitor Center on La. 27, 11 miles south of Holmwood. For more information, call 598-2216.
