DOTD: Modifications to traffic signals beginning April 8

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, LA (KPLC) - Modifications that include flashing yellow arrows to left turn lanes are coming to most of the traffic signals on state routes in Southwest Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that beginning April 8, modifications will begin to most of the traffic signals on state routes in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jefferson Davis, Allen, and Cameron Parishes. Modifications include upgrades to traffic signals and installing flashing yellow arrows to left turn lanes.
The flashing yellow arrow will replace a solid green bulb, indicating motorists should yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians prior to performing a left turn. Flashing yellow arrow signals have been shown to increase safety and reduce traffic delays.
Work will begin in Calcasieu Parish along the following corridors: U.S. 171, La. 14, La. 378 and I-210. The project is scheduled to be complete late 2020.
