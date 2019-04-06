Doctor and girlfriend accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women trying to get case dismissed

NEWPORT BEACH, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A California couple accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women want their case dismissed.
Newport Beach surgeon Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley left court Friday afternoon, but they weren’t commenting on defense lawyers’ claims that their rights to a fair trial have been violated.
Friday’s defense motion centered around a statement made by former Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, which he made during a new conference last year about the number of videos seized in the alleged sexual assault case.
The former DA said it was possible there were more than 1,000 videos.
In court Friday, prosecutors acknowledged that was a mistake, but the defense attorneys insist it’s what drew worldwide attention to their clients.
“The statement is incorrect. Not even close,” said defense attorney Philip Cohen. “And had that statement not been made, how would this case stand differently today, and how would the lives and the abilities to defend this case by Mr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley stand differently today?”
Defense attorneys for the couple told the judge that if it’s determined that the former DA intentionally exaggerated what the evidence is, Robicheaux and Riley may be entitled to some kind of relief from the court – which could include a dismissal of the charges.
A prosecutor said in court that the digital images in evidence are not the heart of the criminal case.
“The videos were immaterial to this case because the charges were made based upon the statements and evidence collected, statements by seven women, evidence collected in the defendant’s residence and the other corroborative information,” said Jennifer Walker, Orange County deputy district attorney.
The couple is facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges related to seven women.
Robicheaux and Riley pleaded not guilty.
