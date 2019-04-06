Cowboys putting emphasis on line play, special teams

“No matter what you do schematically that’s where it starts. We win with big people being physical up front," admitted Gilbert. "Those guys have improved on both sides and they’ve got to be the mainstay of what we’re going to do this season to have success. We have to be good up front on both sides of the ball. We’ve got some quality players at those spots. We’ll continue to grow, get better, and challenge those guys as well and be really good in both trenches.”