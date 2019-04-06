Cowboys putting emphasis on line play, special teams

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - When you examine Sterlin Gilbert's resume from previous years you'll see a lot of points and a lot of yards and normally the players at skill positions get the glory for putting up those numbers.
If Gilbert and his Cowboys want to rack up wins this upcoming season, the play of the guys up front will play the biggest factor in doing so.
“No matter what you do schematically that’s where it starts. We win with big people being physical up front," admitted Gilbert. "Those guys have improved on both sides and they’ve got to be the mainstay of what we’re going to do this season to have success. We have to be good up front on both sides of the ball. We’ve got some quality players at those spots. We’ll continue to grow, get better, and challenge those guys as well and be really good in both trenches.”
Of course everything starts and ends in the trenches but you can’t forget special teams. The sometimes forgotten phase of football will be another key for the Pokes moving forward.
“It’s an integral part of the game. We’ve already worked on several units that are in, every practice we’ve installed different things that has special teams with it every day,” Gilbert added. "It’s a big part of what we’re doing. It’s important for us, we make it important by coming out here and putting in the work and time.”
When asked about Saturday’s scrimmage, Gilbert said the style will be similar to last week but one major change will be the amount of people in attendance. The Cowboys are hosting their annual junior day, which will give McNeese recruits an opportunity to see what the Pokes are really about.
