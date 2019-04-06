Cowboys drop rubber match against UCA

CONWAY, AR (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys dropped the game three rubber match and the series against the Central Arkansas Bears, 5-1, Saturday afternoon after the Bears took the lead early and never surrendered it.
The UCA Bears (15-17, 8-7 SLC) would score the first runs of the ball game in the first, unlike in game one and two where the McNeese Cowboys (16-16, 4-8 SLC) scored on first inning home runs in each game.
McNeese's senior starting pitcher Cayne Ueckert (1-2) struggled on Saturday for the Cowboys. Making his seventh start of the season, the senior pitched 3.2 innings, gave up five runs on four hits, struck out three batters, and receive his second loss on the year.
The Bears would tally five unanswered runs in the first five innings until senior Shane Selman hit his second home run of the weekend off the scoreboard in left field to plate the only run for the Cowboys in the sixth.
After the Cowboys half of the sixth, Will Dion would enter the game on the mound and he would dominate the UCA lineup. Dion threw the last three innings of the game and gave the Cowboys a shot at the comeback by not allowing a single run, but neither team would score again and the game would end 5-1.
McNeese will be back on the field Wednesday night in a mid-week matchup against the Ragin Cajuns in Lafayette.
KEY INNINGS
1st | In the bottom half, the Bears would score one run on one hit and a walk to take an early 1-0 lead.
3rd | The Bears would capitalize on McNeese mistakes to score one run in the third and push the lead to 2-0.
4th | In the bottom of the inning, UCA extended their lead to 5-0 after a two-RBI double off the right field wall and an RBI single to center field.
6th | In the top of the inning, Shane Selman would hit a no-doubt home run to left field with two outs for his third home run of the season and give the Cowboys their first run of the game. That would be the last run scored on either side, bringing the final score to 5-1.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Shane Selman, going 1-for-4 from the plate including a home run, one run, and one RBI.
Jake Cochran and Dustin Duhon would each get two hits in the game for their first and seventh multi-hit game.
Pitching:
Senior right-handed pitcher Cayne Ueckert would get the start for the Cowboys in Saturday’s game. Ueckert would finish with 3.2 IP, five runs on four hits, walk four, strikeout three, and
Brad Kincaid would relieve Ueckert with two outs in the fourth and get the Cowboys out of the inning. Kincaid would finish with 1.1 IP, no runs given up, one hit, and two strikeouts.
Will Dion would enter the game to start the sixth and he pitch the rest of the game for the Cowboys, going for 3.0 IP, give up no runs on only two hits, and strikeout three batters
ON DECK
The Cowboys will end their nine-game road trip with a short drive to Lafayette to take on the Ragin Cajuns on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. After the Cajuns, the Cowboys will host New Orleans at Joe Miller Ballpark in a three-game conference series.
