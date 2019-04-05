SWLA Arrest Report - April 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 4, 2019.
Jacoby Demon Rogeau, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; speeding; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer.
Robert Louis Davis, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; contempt of court; second degree battery; theft of a motor vehicle; burglary.
Timothy James Hesse, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Lynn Huval Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; trespassing; property damage under $1,000; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Jean Michelle Dickerson, 41, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.
Trenton W Barlow, 43, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.
Jerry Lee Maricle, 57, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; simple escape.
Elizabeth Gibson Foster, 49, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contraband in penal institutions.
Thomas Lynn Gibson, 47, Vinton: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.
Connie Doyle Guy, 54, Orange, TX: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.
Carl F. Barlow Jr., 64, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.
Jody Lee Hyatt, 40, Starks: Attempt and conspiracy.
Willie Lydell Jenkins, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
William Chad Willis, 35, Oakdale: Attempted theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Ruben Moralez, 34, Alamo, TX: Second offense DWI.
Cassandra Elaine Kinniard, 27, Zwolle: Contempt of court; attempted contempt of court; contempt of court.
Rebecca Esparza Salazar, 49, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Brian Deshey Beaton, 23, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
David Billy Parker Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Marcus Gerald Nance Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.
Mark Andre Williamson, 66, Sulphur: Pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles.
Andrew Michael Vincent Sr., 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse, strangulation; domestic abuse, child endangerment; battery of a police officer; battery of a police officer; property damage under $1,000.
Michael David Lewis Jr., 34, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.
