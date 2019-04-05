SWLA Arrest Report - April 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 4, 2019.

Jacoby Demon Rogeau, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; speeding; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer.

Robert Louis Davis, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; contempt of court; second degree battery; theft of a motor vehicle; burglary.

Timothy James Hesse, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Lynn Huval Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; trespassing; property damage under $1,000; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jean Michelle Dickerson, 41, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Trenton W Barlow, 43, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Jerry Lee Maricle, 57, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; simple escape.

Elizabeth Gibson Foster, 49, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contraband in penal institutions.

Thomas Lynn Gibson, 47, Vinton: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Connie Doyle Guy, 54, Orange, TX: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Carl F. Barlow Jr., 64, Starks: Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Jody Lee Hyatt, 40, Starks: Attempt and conspiracy.

Willie Lydell Jenkins, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

William Chad Willis, 35, Oakdale: Attempted theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Ruben Moralez, 34, Alamo, TX: Second offense DWI.

Cassandra Elaine Kinniard, 27, Zwolle: Contempt of court; attempted contempt of court; contempt of court.

Rebecca Esparza Salazar, 49, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Brian Deshey Beaton, 23, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

David Billy Parker Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Marcus Gerald Nance Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.

Mark Andre Williamson, 66, Sulphur: Pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; pornography involving juveniles.

Andrew Michael Vincent Sr., 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse, strangulation; domestic abuse, child endangerment; battery of a police officer; battery of a police officer; property damage under $1,000.

Michael David Lewis Jr., 34, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

