Sun Meadow resident has to repair flood damage to home for a second time

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One family in Lake Charles can’t believe they saw water in their home off Gauthier Road after flash flooding Wednesday morning.
Residents of Sun Meadow Lane had to drive through high water and some residents saw several inches of water inside their home yet again.
“We’re going to have to take all the carpet out, cut the sheet rock," Henry Clair said. "Before we had paneling so we stripped the paneling and went sheet rock and now it’ll be, the whole inside will have to be redone.”
Clair said his wife is devastated.
“She’s all upset, she’s just beyond herself," he said.
This is the second time Clair’s house flooded since 2014, but said this will be the last time.
“This is going to be it, we’re going to sell, move out, you know," Clair said.
Furniture and other belongings were piled high and fans were running for protection from flood waters and mildew.
“Ill be 70 in November and she’s 77 and we can’t handle this no more,” Clair said. “We just can’t.”
Through it all, Clair can’t understand why drainage problems seem to be getting worse.
“You can’t get nothing done for drainage,” Clair said. “A guy come in and he just haul dirt, haul dirt, haul dirt. Now he can’t sell the land and it’s just blocking the drainage.”
One of the most upsetting things for Clair is sightseers driving by and pushing flood waters into their home.
If you have to drive on a flooded street, residents are asking that you drive extremely slow or better yet, park on dry ground and walk to avoid pushing water into their homes.
