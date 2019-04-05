Standoff ends with suspect surrendering

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police report that they were involved in a short standoff that ended peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Police say they were dispatched to the area of 3441 McKindley Street in reference to a person firing a gun.
When officers arrived on scene they identified the suspect as Charles Gobert who had gone back into his home.
Officers say they attempted to make contact with Gobert who then barricaded himself in his home and refused come out.
After a short standoff police say Gobert came out without incident.
On Wednesday April 3, 2019 officers learned that Gobert was a convicted felon and a warrant was issued for his arrest for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Lake Charles Police SWAT were then dispatched to Gobert’s home where he was placed under arrest.
During their investigation police say they found PCP and the the stolen firearm in his home.
In addition to the arrest warrant, Gobert was booked for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of CDS II. Judge Davis has set Gobert’s bod at $12,000.
