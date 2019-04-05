Sports Person of the Week - Jilyen Poullard

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Another year, another impressive regular season for the Sam Houston Lady Broncos. Following their win over rival Barbe, the number one team in class 5A sits one win away from capturing yet another district title.
“The team on the field is unbelievable," said senior pitcher Jenny Griggers. "I trust them with everything in the world. They make plays behind my back and they’ve always got me hitting-wise and defensive-wise.”
Every good team needs a spark and senior third baseman Jilyen Poullard has been just that for the Lady Broncos. The McNeese signee has been the energizer for this 25-2 squad.
Poullard is hitting a team-high .566 with 28 RBIs for season, so there’s no question who the leader is for this bunch.
“Jill is amazing. She pumps everyone up and gets us loud in the dug out, she’s just phenomenal. I couldn’t see us without her,” said senior catcher Kimber Hamilton.
“The main thing that motivates me is to make everybody around me better,” Poullard admitted. “If I go out and give 100 percent I know that people behind me will be like, 'Oh she can do it, I can do it too.”
Although the girls from the Bluff have enjoyed plenty of regular season success throughout their careers, this particular group has yet to win a state title. Sam Houston’s last championship came in 2015.
Their motto to change that— finish it.
“We’ve come so close every year but we haven’t gotten there yet but I feel like this is our year," Poullard said. "We’re working hard every day bettering ourselves and bettering each other and I think this is the year.”
“We know every year we’ve been good and successful but this year we have to buy into the process, trust the process, and just finish it,” said senior catcher Madison Rider.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.