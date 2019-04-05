SOWELA hosting career fair

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting a career fair for students and alumni on April 10.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Sycamore Student Center. More than 45 employers will be at this year’s fair as well as four-year university representatives and some branches of the military.
Sponsors of the career fair include Cameron LNG, Indorama Ventures, ISC Constructors, Mark Dodge Automotive, PPG, Sasol Corporation and Westlake Chemical.
Some employment sectors include casinos; hospitals and health care organizations; local, state and federal agencies; insurance and financial services; and many more.
For more information, call (337) 421-6951.
