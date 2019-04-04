SI REPORT: LSU, head coach Will Wade ‘working toward meeting’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - According to a Sports Illustrated report, LSU and suspended basketball head coach Will Wade are “working toward a meeting,” SI credited to multiple sources.
The report referred to the development as “stunning” and added it was initiated, at least in part, by Wade’s new attorney, Steven Thompson, a Chicago-based lawyer “known for his work with coaches in NCAA matters.”
According to SI, a meeting between the coach and university officials would end the standoff between the two parties. The report added “full cooperation from the coach is imperative throughout what could be a weekslong series of interviews conducted by NCAA investigators and school officials.”
Wade has been suspended indefinitely by LSU on March 8, the day after Yahoo Sports reported the FBI recorded a conversation between Wade and Christian Dawkins, a “recruiting middleman,” in which Wade was frustrated with Dawkins because a recruit had yet to accept an “offer.” Many believe the recruit was freshman guard Ja’Vonte Smart.
“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”
“Dude,” Wade continued to Dawkins, referring to the third party involved in the recruitment, “I went to him with a [expletive] strong-ass offer about a month ago. [Expletive] strong.
“The problem was, I know why he didn’t take it now, it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit,” Wade continued. “It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted towards that. Now I know for a fact he didn’t explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn’t get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal.”
On March 28, Yahoo Sports identified Shannon Forman as the alleged middleman between Wade and Smart. Forman is a former basketball star himself and has a lot of connections in Baton Rouge sports. According to the report, multiple sources said Forman is mentioned in a taped conversation between Wade and another man at the middle of an FBI investigation.
Wade allegedly mentioned Forman as the person who delivered a “strong offer” to the player who was at Scotlandville High at the time. The report stated guard Smart called Forman a “mentor.”
According to Yahoo Sports, Wade mentioned “Shannon” as the intermediary for his “offer” for a recruit during a wiretapped phone call with Dawkins. Yahoo Sports added documents show a link between Forman and Dawkins.
Dawkins has been on several FBI wiretaps between the spring and summer of 2017. He received a six-month sentence for his part in a pay-to-play scandal.
