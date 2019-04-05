Seven arrested in Starks drug bust

STARKS, LA (KPLC) - Seven people have been arrested following a raid on what authorities say was a meth lab on Scales Road in Starks.
Cpl. Scott Dougherty, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Department and the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, said CAT detectives executed a search warrant on April 4 at a home in the 100 block of Scales Road.
Several of the people at the residence were in possession of syringes containing meth, Dougherty said. Detectives discovered multiple store-bought and homemade devices used to smoke meth and located several small stashes of marijuana, a small amount of Cocaine powder and numerous individual bags containing several grams of meth.
In addition to individual bags of meth, detectives discovered numerous digital scales and other articles associated with the packaging and sales of illegal narcotics, Dougherty said.
Detectives also located numerous loaded firearms including large caliber handguns and rifles.
All seven people were arrested on scene and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges:
1) Trenton Barlow, 43, Starks
- Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Creation/operation of a Clandestine Lab
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
2) Jean Dickerson, 41, Starks
- Creation/Operation of a Clandestine Lab
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of CDS II –Cocaine
- Possession with Intent CDS II –Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
3.) Jerry Maricle , 55, Starks
- Creation/Operation of a Clandestine Lab
- Refusal to I.D.
- Simple Escape
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of CDS II – Methamphetamine
4.) Elisabeth Foster , 49, Starks
- Creation/Operation of a Clandestine Lab
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of CDS II – Methamphetamine
- Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility
- Simple Possession of Marijuana
5.) Carl Barlow, 65, Starks
- Creation/Operation of a Clandestine Lab
- Firearms in the Presence of CDS
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of CDS II – Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
6.) Thomas Gibson 48, Vinton-
- Creation/Operation of a Clandestine Lab
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
7.) Connie Guy 54, Orange
- Creation Operation of a Clandestine Lab
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
