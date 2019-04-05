Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips now missing for 1 year

HOMER, LA (KSLA) - April 5, 2019 marks one year since Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips went missing.
The then four-year-old was reported missing after wandering off outside of his home in Lisbon, a small community in Claiborne parish, while his stepfather was working on a vehicle, according to authorities.
Six months ago KSLA spoke to neighbors in Lisbon still in shock that Rondreiz was still missing. Two neighbors who lived next door said his mother had moved away.
Then in March the ID Channel’s show “In Pursuit with John Walsh," also ran a segment on Rondreiz as well.
Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said the segment generated a couple of leads; however, they were leads they already knew about on the case.
The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate and follow up on any information or leads they receive.
There is still a $10,000 reward for any information about Rondreiz’s disappearance.
If you have information, you can call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or (800) 810-2011, the FBI New Orleans at (504) 816-3000, or call 911.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.