Roads and homes flooded in South Tallowood Drive

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Water was above the knee at some places just off Nelson Road in Lake Charles on Thursday.
For many people in South Tallowood Drive in Lake Charles, it seemed like the rain would never end.
“It was horrible,” Bissal said. “It was really horrible.”
Bissal has been living in the Lake Area for three years and said he’s never seen anything quite like this.
“I have seen the flooding and everything, but my house flooded, this is the first time,” Bissal said.
He spent hours throughout the day trying to get all of the water our, but many of the belongings, still soaked through.
“I’m so tired, I’ve been cleaning all day, all morning, and the water is still there," Bissal said.
It’s the same story for his neighbor, Roberto Salis.
“I walk in my house, and it’s flooded, up to my shins with water, and it was just not a good sight,” Salis said.
He said everything from furniture, to clothes and important papers, ruined.
“It’s shocking,” Salis said. “Like I didn’t think it would get this bad. And I just hope this is the worst it’s going to get.”
Even if this is the worst, Salis said it’s still going to be a long recovery process.
“For right now, we’re just going to have to pack our bags, all our clothes, we have canned food, we’re going to go get a hotel for tonight, and talk to the insurance people tomorrow," Salis said.
Salis siad even if you didn’t experience this flooding, it’s something everyone should always be prepared for.
“Don’t take this lightly, it could happen to anyone," Salis said.
