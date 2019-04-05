Miranda Lambert to perform at Century Link Center this fall

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Grammy award-winning artist and country music star Miranda Lambert will bring her talents to Bossier for a performance at the Century Link Center this fall.
The concert is part of her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour,” and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5. The concert will feature performances from special guests Marren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes.
Presales will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 11 using the code “VICE.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 12 at the B1 Bank Office at the Century Link Center, and on www.ticketmaster.com.
