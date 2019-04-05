LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters declares for NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters has decided to declare for the NBA Draft.
Waters made the announcement via an Instagram post Thursday. Waters thanked the LSU community and fans, saying his time in Baton Rouge has been “inspiring and life changing.”
The New Haven, CT, native led the Tigers in scoring this past season, averaging 15.0 points per game. He also had 5.9 assists per game and a total of 95 steals.
The announcement came the day after freshman forward Naz Reid said he was declaring for the NBA Draft.
In the final game, the Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State, Waters had a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers.
