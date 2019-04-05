Locals react to Kroger phasing out all single-use plastic bags by 2025

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One-hundred billion plastic bags are thrown away every year in the United States alone, according to Kroger.
Six billion of those bags come directly from Kroger stores.
That’s what prompted their new Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative, with plans to phase out all single-use plastic bags by 2025.
We’re all used to seeing our groceries be put in plastic bags, but have you ever stopped and asked: Where will all of these bags end up?
It’s a question that Dezere Richard, a long-time Kroger customer, asked herself years ago.
“I hate the plastic bags," Richard said. "They seem to multiply at home, I mean, there’s just so many. And what can you do with so many plastic bags?”
Now, she always carries her own reusable bags.
“We need to do something with the plastics," Richard said. "They’re everywhere, and they don’t deteriorate.”
She’s not alone in feeling that way.
“I’ve been bringing my own bags for quite some time, because I don’t believe we should be using plastic anymore," said Pauline Pettinella, a Kroger shopper.
Pettinella said sometimes she feels like the only one bringing her own bags in, but that certainly doesn’t stop her.
“When you start doing research, and what happens with the plastic, and where it ends up, it’s really disturbing," Pettinella said.
It’s customers like Richard and Pettinella who, coupled with environmental research, brought on Kroger’s initiative, according to Sparkle Anderson, a Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager.
“We have been listening to our customers and making all of the efforts that we can to ensure that we leave a better and more sustainable environment for future generations," Anderson said.
It’s something that Pettinella said is long overdue.
And she has a message for those who don’t agree with the switch.
“They need to wake up," Pettinella said. "And they need to get on board. Because that’s the way it’s heading.”
As for the hunger part of the Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative, for every reusable bag that’s bought at Kroger, a meal will be donated to a family in need in the community.
