First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances for now but will increase by Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be cloudy and misty. There was a lot of dense fog this morning that has since moved off. I do not expect much sunshine today. As for the rain, it will be limited. There will still be a few small showers late this afternoon and early evening. I am keeping the rain chances around 20-30% all day. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s today.
This evening, I think there will be a few showers around. It will not be widespread. Not everyone will see rain. I have the rain chances around 30% but will fall to 20% by tonight. I do not expect a nice sunset with all the clouds that will be around. Temperatures will still be warm and only fall to the 70s after sunset.
Overnight, the fog will likely return again. It will be warm and humid with light winds. This will make it ideal for the fog to become dense again. The fog could start as early as a couple hours after sunset. So, if you have any late plans, remember to use your low beam headlights and create a little extra space from the car in front of you. Temperatures tonight will only cool to the mid 60s.
Saturday will also have some rain, but this time the rain chances are up to only 30%. That same front that has stalled over us today will start to move to the east as another cold front approaches. Most of the rain on Saturday will be to our north. If you have any outdoor plans Saturday, I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. This will be the better of the two weekend days.
Sunday will be another rainy, nasty day. There will be another cold front approaching from the west which will bring more heavy rain. There is even potential for this to be worse than Thursday. That is because of the rain we have already seen. With all the rain from Thursday, that has saturated the ground, so it would not take much more for some street flooding to take place. We could see up to two to five inches of additional rain. There is also a possibility of severe weather as well. This would not be a great day to be outdoors at all.
Monday next week will have a few more lingering showers around. There is a 30% chance for a couple small showers. I think most of the rain will be in the morning. Depending on the speed of the cold front with determine if there is any rain left in the afternoon. Once that front does move through, the rain will come to an end. The clouds will still likely stick around through.
Then Tuesday and Wednesday next week look much better! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. We will certainly need the sunshine after all the rain we saw. This will help dry up the ground from the rain. What’s more good news is that the temperatures will remain in the 80s in the afternoon.
Through the rest of the week, the forecast looks good. There will be some clouds from time to time, but no major rain. It should be very nice. Plus, temperatures will only cool down to the upper 50s to mid 60s overnight, then warm up to the upper 70s to mid 80s in the afternoon.
