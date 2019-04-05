FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through Saturday but ramping up again Sunday

Our next weather maker will round the bend and begin to arrive by Sunday with rain and storms possibly severe weather. Sunday is already declared as another First Alert Weather Day due to the heightened threat of not only more severe weather but also the threat of more flooding across the area. Storms are expected to begin developing by morning but will continue to ramp up through the afternoon and evening and could leave more flooding across the area, especially in the already soaked portions of Calcasieu Parish if heavy storms return.