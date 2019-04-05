FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through Saturday but ramping up again Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Dense morning fog will make for hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute. Look for visibility at or less than ¼ mile and not much improvement in those numbers until possibly late morning or midday due to light breezes and an abundance of latent moisture left from Thursday’s deluge. Little to no sunshine today will keep the dreary feel with morning temperatures in the 60s that eventually warm up through the 70s to near 80 by afternoon.
If you have outdoor plans this afternoon or early evening, there will be a few isolated thunderstorms popping up as a stalled front remains draped over the area. Rain chances today are only around 30% and will remain low but not zero through the evening and overnight. Dense fog will again be an issue with visibility lowering again after sunset and through the overnight and will be thick to start the morning on Saturday.
Through the day tomorrow, rain chances will again remain on the low side while clouds stay thick and temperatures remain warm. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible but again rain chances are no higher than about 30%. Temperatures tomorrow will top out in the lower 80s with another muggy day ahead.
Our next weather maker will round the bend and begin to arrive by Sunday with rain and storms possibly severe weather. Sunday is already declared as another First Alert Weather Day due to the heightened threat of not only more severe weather but also the threat of more flooding across the area. Storms are expected to begin developing by morning but will continue to ramp up through the afternoon and evening and could leave more flooding across the area, especially in the already soaked portions of Calcasieu Parish if heavy storms return.
Computer guidance continues to ramp up the intensity and coverage of rain by Sunday afternoon and evening, possibly not clearing out completely until Monday morning as a cold front finally moves through and pushes the rain off to the east. Preliminary rain totals expected on Sunday could be in excess of 2 to 4 inches in spots, with the threat that a few storms could contain hail, damaging winds and even a brief spin-up tornado.
Lingering showers will continue into Monday morning but should be on the departure by afternoon as a nice stretch of weather returns for much of next week. The next big rain threat after this weekend looks to return the following weekend, especially by Sunday the 14th.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
