Calcasieu sandbag locations

Calcasieu sandbag locations
(Source: KFVS)
April 5, 2019 at 6:49 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 6:49 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - More severe weather is expected Sunday.

Thursday’s rains brought flash flooding to Southwest Louisiana.

Should you need sandbags, here is a list of sandbag locations in Calcasieu Parish.

Sandbags are available 24 hours a day when there is a threat of severe weather. Residents must furnish shovels.

Ward 1 Barn: 461 Parish Road Moss Bluff

Ward 2 Barn: 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes

Ward 3 Barn/East Public Works Facility: James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles

Ward 3 Old Barn: 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

Ward 4 Barn: 2911 Post Oak Road, Sulphur

Ward 6 Barn: 1275 Plum Street, DeQuincy

Ward 8 Barn: 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.