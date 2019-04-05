Calcasieu sandbag locations

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - More severe weather is expected Sunday.
Thursday’s rains brought flash flooding to Southwest Louisiana.
Should you need sandbags, here is a list of sandbag locations in Calcasieu Parish.
Sandbags are available 24 hours a day when there is a threat of severe weather. Residents must furnish shovels.
Ward 1 Barn: 461 Parish Road Moss Bluff
Ward 2 Barn: 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes
Ward 3 Barn/East Public Works Facility: James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles
Ward 3 Old Barn: 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
Ward 4 Barn: 2911 Post Oak Road, Sulphur
Ward 6 Barn: 1275 Plum Street, DeQuincy
Ward 8 Barn: 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa
