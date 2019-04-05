Belle Cove Road ribbon cutting scheduled

CARLYSS, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced it will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly completed Belle Cove Road project.
The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, April 8, on Belle Cove Road off of La. 27.
The project cost an estimated $1.5 million and was funded by Tellurian Inc. The Police Jury and Tellurian Inc. designed and built the roadway. The road will give residents an alternate route in and out of their neighborhood, according to the Police Jury.
Belle Cove will connect La.27 and Olsen Road.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.