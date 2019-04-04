Police advise motorists to stay off flooded roads

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police Departments across Southwest Louisiana are reminding residents to stay off roads unless absolutely necessary.
There are a number of flooded roads throughout the area due to weather this morning.
Tom Hoefer with the Calcasieu Police Jury is also asking all Police Jury employees to stay where they are and not to drive on roadways until further notice.
Police remind residents that if you become stranded in a flooded out vehicle and you can safely exit the vehicle to do so.
Here’s a list of sandbag locations:
- Ward 1 Barn: 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
- Ward 3 Old Barn: 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
- Ward 3 Barn / East Public Works Facility: James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles
- Ward 4: Public Works West Maintenance Facility: 2915 Post Oak Road Sulphur, LA
- Ward 8 Barn: 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa
- Ward 5: Corner of Berry and Third streets, Starks
- Ward 7 - Vinton (Edgerly) Fire Station: 2205 La. 388, Vinton (Edgerly)
- Ward 7 Fire Department: 2815 Foreman Road, Vinton
- Ward 6 Barn: 1275 Plum Street, DeQuincy
- Ward 2 Barn: 7085 LA 14 East, Hayes
