SWLA Arrest Report - April 3, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 3, 2019.
Casandre Kae Leboeuf, 58, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Merrick Louis, 37, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle under suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug; second offense possession of marijuana; trespassing.
Malcolm Douglas Penney, 37, Sulphur: Fourth offense DWI.
Thomas Gerald Cooley Jr., 55, Petal, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; attempt and conspiracy; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Tiffany Nichole Lafleur, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; theft of goods under $500; theft of goods under $500.
Johnathon Wayne Ellender, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Ray Louis Melerine Jr., 60, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Timothy Ross McDonald, 42, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000.
Katie Erin Carey, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Antionette Meshele Reed, 44, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV narcotic; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Michael Joseph Reed, 27, New Orleans: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV narcotic; attempt and conspiracy.
Jose Ivan Vega, 38, Lake Charles: Identity theft.
Demarcus Keandre Cofield, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Lucia Marie Love, 32, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Gloria Ann Guidry, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Neil Patrick Broussard, 50, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Calvin Damon Bartie, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Kyle Andrew Parton, 25, Iowa: Probation detainer.
Benjamin Jack Morse, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic abuse.
Kemontez Dominque Brown, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft of a firearm; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Carol Noland Saltzman, 51, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.
Robyn Dale Little Davis, 56, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.
Aaron Tyler Cook, 36, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; theft under $1,000; carrying a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at a school-sponsored function or in a firearm-free zone; trespassing.
Charles Gobert Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Posession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon; first offense illegal possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Caitlin Leean Thibodeaux, 30, Westlake: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; battery; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Cheri Marie Pradia, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.
