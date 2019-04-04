SWLA Arrest Report - April 3, 2019

April 4, 2019 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 5:39 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 3, 2019.

Casandre Kae Leboeuf, 58, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Merrick Louis, 37, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle under suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug; second offense possession of marijuana; trespassing.

Malcolm Douglas Penney, 37, Sulphur: Fourth offense DWI.

Thomas Gerald Cooley Jr., 55, Petal, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; attempt and conspiracy; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Tiffany Nichole Lafleur, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; theft of goods under $500; theft of goods under $500.

Johnathon Wayne Ellender, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Ray Louis Melerine Jr., 60, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Timothy Ross McDonald, 42, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000.

Katie Erin Carey, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Antionette Meshele Reed, 44, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV narcotic; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Michael Joseph Reed, 27, New Orleans: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV narcotic; attempt and conspiracy.

Jose Ivan Vega, 38, Lake Charles: Identity theft.

Demarcus Keandre Cofield, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Lucia Marie Love, 32, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Gloria Ann Guidry, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Neil Patrick Broussard, 50, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Calvin Damon Bartie, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Kyle Andrew Parton, 25, Iowa: Probation detainer.

Benjamin Jack Morse, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic abuse.

Kemontez Dominque Brown, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft of a firearm; contempt of court; contempt of court.

Carol Noland Saltzman, 51, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.

Robyn Dale Little Davis, 56, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.

Aaron Tyler Cook, 36, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; theft under $1,000; carrying a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at a school-sponsored function or in a firearm-free zone; trespassing.

Charles Gobert Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Posession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon; first offense illegal possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Caitlin Leean Thibodeaux, 30, Westlake: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; battery; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Cheri Marie Pradia, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

