Sam Houston softball earns at least share of district title following win over Barbe

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Lady Broncos survived a rough first inning to best Barbe, 7-6. With the win, Sam Houston earns a share of the district title and can win it outright with win over Comeaux on Monday.
Barbe fired up the offense in the first inning. Jesse Landry was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
Sam Houston evened things up at four in the bottom of the second inning when Jilyen Poullard doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Sam Houston pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Jordan Lafosse singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
Sam Houston scored four runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower by Sam Houston was led by Maddie Pourciaux, Kimber Hamilton, and Poullard, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Jenny Griggers got the win for Sam Houston. She lasted seven innings, allowing ten hits and six runs while striking out four.
Halie Pappion took the loss for Barbe. She allowed six hits and seven runs over six innings, striking out three.
