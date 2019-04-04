Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio latest Democrat to seek White House

Bringing those voters back into the fold will be critical in 2020, said Mahoning County Democratic Chairman David Betras. He said that Trump's victory hinged on 77,000 working class votes in four states and that he had a "news flash" for the Democratic National Committee: "I'm willing to bet we're going to win California and New York (with our current strategy), but can we win Michigan, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio? I'm not so sure," he said.