LSU’s Naz Reid named to Freshmen All-America team
LSU basketball forward Naz Reid (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | April 3, 2019 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 3:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU forward Naz Reid has been named to the 2019 Collegeinsider.com Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America team.

Reid played in 32 games this season and averaged 13.6 points per game for the Tigers.

LSU basketball forward Naz Reid (Source: WAFB)

The Asbury Park, NJ, native led the team with 7.2 rebounds per game and totaled 23 blocks and 25 steals.

Reid helped the Tigers to a regular season SEC Championship and berth in the Sweet 16.

LSU finished the season with a 28-7 overall record and 16-2 in conference play.

2019 Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America Team:

  • Robert Allen (Samford)
  • James Akinjo (Georgetown)
  • Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky)
  • R.J. Barrett (Duke)
  • Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan)
  • Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy)
  • Lamine Diane (CSUN)
  • Luguentz Dort (Arizona State)
  • Kevin Easley (Chattanooga)
  • Adam Flagler (Presbyterian)
  • Jayden Gardner (East Carolina)
  • Ashton Hagans (Kentucky)
  • Jaxson Hayes (Texas)
  • Cameron Healy (Albany)
  • Tyler Herro Kentucky)
  • Tre Jones (Duke)
  • Xavier Johnson (Pittsburgh)
  • Romeo Langford (Indiana)
  • Nick Muszynski (Belmont)
  • Kevin Obanor (Oral Roberts)
  • Jalen Pickett (Siena)
  • Neemias Queeta Utah State)
  • Naz Reid (LSU)
  • Sam Sessoms (Binghamton)
  • Kai Toews (UNCW)
  • Coby White (North Carolina)
  • Zion Williamson(Duke)
  • Camren Wynter (Drexel)
  • Alexis Yetna (USF)
  • Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)

