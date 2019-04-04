DA: Grand jury exonerates officer involved in fatal shooting of Juston Landry

Landry was shot and killed on Jan. 11, 2019. Landrum, a member of the Lake Charles Police Department since 2015, was responding to a threat of a man with a gun at the RaceWay gas station in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Hwy. He located Landry down the street - the shooting took place in the 1000 block of MLK, near the intersection with Pineview Street.