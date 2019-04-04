DA: Grand jury exonerates officer involved in fatal shooting of Juston Landry

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court on Thursday declined to indict a Lake Charles Police Department officer involved in the fatal shooting of Juston Landry in January.
Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier said the grand jury was presented with three potential charges against patrolman Jonathan Landrum and declined charges in all three.
DeRosier said the decision “effectively concludes criminal prosecution in the case” from his office.
Landry was shot and killed on Jan. 11, 2019. Landrum, a member of the Lake Charles Police Department since 2015, was responding to a threat of a man with a gun at the RaceWay gas station in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Hwy. He located Landry down the street - the shooting took place in the 1000 block of MLK, near the intersection with Pineview Street.
