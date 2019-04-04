LA Tech’s home run barrage sinks McNeese in 10-4 loss

RUSTON, LA— The McNeese Cowboys had a good day at the plate, but couldn’t overcome an early 6-0 hole in their 10-4 loss to Louisiana Tech at J.C. Love Field on Wednesday night.
Cowboys' starting pitcher Brett Payne (1-1), after a dominant performance against the LSU Tigers, struggled on Wednesday night for the Cowboys. Making his third start of the season, the freshman would give up one hit and walk the next three batters before being relieved by Peyton McLemore in the first inning.
McNeese (15-14, 3-6 SLC) would give up a total of six runs in the first inning to put themselves in an early hole but would respond quickly in the top of the second by plating two runs and chip away at the Bulldogs’ early lead.
After being down 8-2 through the fourth, the Cowboys would score one run in the fifth and sixth innings to close the deficit to 8-4. Yet, McNeese would miss out on scoring more runs after leaving four total runners on base in those innings, including having the bases loaded with one out in the fifth.
Tech would stretch their lead back out to six runs after hitting back-to-back home runs to start off the bottom half of the seventh, bringing the score to its final 10-4.
McNeese will be back on the field Friday night when they travel to Conway to take on Central Arkansas in a Southland Conference weekend series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
KEY INNINGS
1st | Bulldogs would jump out to an early 6-0 lead after the first on four hits, one being a grand slam.
2nd | Nate Fisbeck would lead off the inning with a single in to left field, followed by a bunt single by Jacob Stracner two batters later. After a fly out to center field by Reid Bourque, Dustin Duhon would deliver a double into the right field gap to plate the Cowboys first two runs of the game and bring the Bulldogs lead down to 6-2.
4th | The Bulldogs would then extend their lead to 8-2 after a two-run home run.
5th | In the top half of the inning, the Cowboys would load the bases after singles by Duhon and Carson Maxwell and a walk from Selman. Then with two outs, Fisbeck would hit an infield single to score one run and bring the score to 8-3.
6th | After Bourque reached base on a fielding error and Duhon hit a single into right field, Maxwell would come to the plate with runners on the corners and hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score one run and bring the score to 8-4 after the sixth inning.
7th | The Bulldogs would lead the inning off with back-to-back home runs to bring the score to its final 10-4 after the seventh.
