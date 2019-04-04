Neighborhood flooding across Lake Charles

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Flash flooding hit Southwest Louisiana Wednesday morning, and residents are still recovering.
In South Lake Charles, Calvary Baptist Church’s parking lot was filled with water. Reporters with 7News said that they reached out to officials with the church, but haven’t heard if any water entered the building.
It was a similar scene in Central Lake Charles. A number of cars were pulled over, in fear of stalling out in the high water. Police across Southwest Louisiana had to remind drivers to stay off the roads unless necessary.
“These people going through this water and going full speed, they see the water is high, why don’t they slow down,” LT Latigue said. “It’s low right here, I was trying to make it through before the rain got heavier but the road was blocked.”
And over on Sun Meadow Lane (check) off of Gauthier Road, about half of the houses had water right up to the front door and inside some of them.
Flooding was so bad in the area, the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office had to deploy it’s high water vehicles to rescue stranded residents.
Of course, you can always keep up with the forecast and any road closures on kplctv.com
