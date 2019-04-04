First Alert Weather Day: SWLA under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Southwest Louisiana until midnight tonight.
This means conditions are favorable for the development of more severe thunderstorms as we head into the evening hours.
These storms, if they were to develop, could be capable of producing winds in excess of 70 mph, large hail and brings with it a chance for an isolated tornado.
Remain weather aware as we head through the evening hours.
