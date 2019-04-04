FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms to kick off the morning, some could be strong

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for today as storms will be on the increase through the morning hours, possibly affecting the commute to work and school with some heavier downpours and a few could be strong with gusty winds, hail and even a threat of isolated tornadoes. This alert day is in effect due to the weather causing quite a bit of disruptions to your daily routine, so make sure to stay tuned for updates on this weather situation throughout the day and remain weather aware.