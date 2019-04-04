FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms to kick off the morning, some could be strong

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for today as storms will be on the increase through the morning hours, possibly affecting the commute to work and school with some heavier downpours and a few could be strong with gusty winds, hail and even a threat of isolated tornadoes. This alert day is in effect due to the weather causing quite a bit of disruptions to your daily routine, so make sure to stay tuned for updates on this weather situation throughout the day and remain weather aware.
The storms will continue to be likely through the morning and afternoon, tapering off a bit by late afternoon and evening as a lull in activity is expected once the front moves through tonight. Temperatures remain on the warmer side though with lows tonight in the 60s after afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.
Friday will bring fewer showers although one or two can’t be ruled out although a better day is expected for outdoor plans that might be in your schedule for tomorrow. Look for rain chances tomorrow to remain lower at 30%.
Saturday is expected to bring a few more scattered showers possible later in the afternoon with the next heavier rain threat on the way by Sunday as an upper level disturbance moves almost directly overhead Southwest Louisiana. This disturbance could bring another 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday before exiting Monday as finally a quieter pattern returns for much of next week.
The forecast in the long term keeps drier weather in the forecast through late next week with plenty of sunshine and warmer springlike temperatures with highs in the 80s and lows at night comfortably cool in the lower 60s. Rain chances return again by the
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.