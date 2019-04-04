FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes being reported in Calcasieu Parish

By Hannah Daigle | April 4, 2019 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 10:04 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 9:56 a.m.- Police are reporting a traffic incident on I-210 westbound at Ryan Street.

The on ramp and outside lane are blocked at this time. It is expected to take around 45 minutes to clear the traffic.

9:30 a.m.- A three-vehicle accident is being reported by the Lake Charles Police Department.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of I-10 westbound at Fruge Street. It is expected to take 1-2 hours to clear the wreck, according to police.

