First Alert Forecast: Showers ending tonight, then more heavy rain by this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After a very active morning with a lot of rain and storms, the weather is calming down a little. Even through this afternoon, there will be more rain and a few storms. The more intense rain will remain to our east, though. We are still waiting for a cold front to push through this evening to bring the rain to an end. As that front pushes through, the rain chances will go up once again for a brief time. There could even be a few stronger storms associated too. Therefore, we are not done with the rain at all.
After the cold front passes, the rain chances will go down to near zero tonight. I can’t rule out one or two stray showers throughout the night. So, I am keeping rain chances at 10%. There are a few questions about the cold front passing. Particularly, does the front completely pass over Southwest Louisiana, or does it stall somewhere before reaching the Gulf of Mexico. This is something we may have to wait and see.
Regardless of what the front does tonight, it will eventually move back to the north on Friday. This will keep the rain chances up to 30% for the day. It will be nothing like what we saw today. Throughout the rest of the day, it will still be cloudy with no sunshine expected. Therefore, after all this rain, it will not dry up very quickly. I would keep an umbrella with you Friday.
Saturday will also have some rain, but this time the rain chances are up to 40%. That same front that has stalled over us Friday will start to move to the east as another cold front approaches. Most of the rain on Saturday will be to our north. If you have any outdoor plans Saturday, I would have an indoor plan alternative.
Sunday will be another rainy, nasty day. There will be another cold front approaching from the west which will bring more heavy rain. There is even potential for this to be worse than today. That is because of the rain we have already seen. With all the rain from today, that has saturated the ground, so it would not take much more for some street flooding to take place. We could see up to two to five inches of additional rain. There is also a possibility of severe weather as well. This would not be a great day to be outdoors at all.
Monday next week will have a few more lingering showers around. There is a 30% chance for a couple small showers. I think most of the rain will be in the morning. Depending on the speed of the cold front with determine if there is any rain left in the afternoon. Once that front does move through, the rain will come to an end. The clouds will still likely stick around through.
Then Tuesday and Wednesday next week look much better! The sunshine will be back with no chance of rain. We will certainly need the sunshine after all the rain we saw. This will help dry up the ground from the rain. What’s more good news is that the temperatures will remain in the 80s in the afternoon.
Through the rest of the week, the forecast looks good. There will be some clouds from time to time, but no major rain. It should be very nice. Plus, temperatures will only cool down to the upper 50s to mid 60s overnight, then warm up to the upper 70s to mid 80s in the afternoon.
