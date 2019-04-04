First Alert Forecast: Showers ending tonight, then more heavy rain by this weekend

Sunday will be another rainy, nasty day. There will be another cold front approaching from the west which will bring more heavy rain. There is even potential for this to be worse than today. That is because of the rain we have already seen. With all the rain from today, that has saturated the ground, so it would not take much more for some street flooding to take place. We could see up to two to five inches of additional rain. There is also a possibility of severe weather as well. This would not be a great day to be outdoors at all.