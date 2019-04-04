FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding plagues parts of SW Louisiana through mid-morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A stalled thunderstorm complex has dumped upwards of 2 to 4 inches of rain over most of Calcasieu Parish since the overnight with portions of northern Cameron Parish hardest hit as radar estimates between 5 and 7 inches has fallen just east of Grand Lake, closer to Sweet Lake.
These rain totals will undoubtedly continue to create urban street flooding and lowland inland flooding over low-lying and poor drainage areas and drainage systems are pushed beyond their limits. Bayous, creeks and streams will continue to rise, covering roads throughout Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes and create hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute.
This stalled storm complex should begin to taper off by mid-morning, leaving some breaks in rain later this morning and into the afternoon. Flooding streets and roads should begin to subside once the heaviest rain ends later this morning.
A front will approach the area later this afternoon and evening and could result in some additional thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and into the evening.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
