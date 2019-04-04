Cowgirls suffer home shutout to No. 10 UL Lafayette, 4-0

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese softball couldn’t bounce back after giving up four runs early in the game including three in the first inning to 10th ranked Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night in a non-conference game.
McNeese dropped to 17-21 on the season while the Cajuns improved to 30-4.
UL-Lafayette starter Summer Ellyson (21-4) retired the first 10 McNeese batters she faced before allowing her first hit of the game via a single to third base by Cori McCrary. The Cowgirls would go on to pick up two more hits with a bunt single by Justyce McClain in the sixth inning and a single to right field by Aubree Turbeville in the seventh.
The Cowgirls will return to Southland Conference action this weekend with a three game series at Abilene Christian beginning with a 3 p.m. doubleheader Friday.
SCORING INNINGS (UL-Lafayette 4, McNeese 0)
T1- The Cajuns took the early lead with three runs on two hits and two walks. (ULL 3, McN 0)
T3- The Cajuns added another run off a solo homerun by Sarah Hudek (ULL 4, McN 0)
NOTES
• Cowgirl starter Caroline Settle (4-7) got off to a rocky start giving up three runs in the first inning after walking the first two batters she faced then gave up a single that would allow the first two runs to score. Settle gave up another single with two outs that brought the third run home.
• Cowgirl reliever Alexsandra Flores replaced Settle in the second inning and was effective. Flores’ only run she gave up was a solo homerun by Hudek in the third inning.
• McNeese picked up three hits with singles by McCrary, McClain, and Turbeville
• UL-Lafayette’s starting pitcher Summer Ellison retired the first 10 batters she faced before McCrary’s single in the fourth inning broke up the perfect game.
• The Cajuns picked up seven hits with two being extra base hits
