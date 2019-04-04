Corbina Road closed 1 mile south of La. 14 after cross pipe washes out

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Corbina Road is closed one mile south of La. 14 after a cross pipe washed out during heavy rains Thursday.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sent out an emergency road closure notice, saying that Corbina Road, one mile south of La. 14, is closed due to high water and the wash out of a cross pipe.
The cross pipe that was washed was already under construction, according to Vince Sonnier, with the Police Jury.
