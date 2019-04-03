Couple arrested following beating death of 3-year-old

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - A toddler has died after authorities say she was beaten to the point of unconsciousness.
According to Texarkana Arkansas Police Spokeswoman Sgt. Kristi Bennett, the girl has died since being sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock by helicopter.
The girl had extensive and internal injuries.
Her stepmother, McKenna Belcher Cawley is charged with capital murder and second degree domestic battery.
Her father, Evorette Cawley is charged with two counts of permitting the abuse of a minor.
Additional charges are pending.
Another toddler and an infant were removed from the Cawley home and are in DHS custody.
The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division is handling this case.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.