SWLA Arrest Report – March 31, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 31, 2019.
Brad Walen McRay, 48, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; driving without a license; no motor vehicle insurance. Bond: $4,750.
Brandon Cade Wilbanks, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,000.
Samantha Denise Salas, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,000.
Theresa Joyce Shelton, 34, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; disturbing the peace. Bond: $1,000.
James Burton Foret III, 48, Sulphur: Refusal to submit to DWI test; careless operation. Bond: $1,250.
Scott Edward Schwertner, 29, Lake Charles: Simple battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $26,500.
Blaine Russell O’Quain, 37, Vinton: First-offense operating while intoxicated; open alcoholic beverage containers; careless operation: Bond: $1,350.
Davante Damond Bartie, 20, Lake Charles: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond: $55,500.
James Lee Bartie, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond: $50,000.
Damon England Halams, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond: $50,000.
Timothy Ray Royals, 43, Andalusia Alabama: Fourth-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated; driving without a license. Bond: $50,000.
Anita Beard Johnson, 42, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of Schedule II drug. Bond: $2,500.
Mariah Mckaye Cooley, 19, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.
Brandon Gean Murray, 33, Lake Charles: Three counts contempt of court; flight from an officer.
Bryan Michael Jordan, 44, Ragley: Harassment or obscene language through telephone communications; stalking.
Nolan Lee Ashworth, 20, Starks: Domestic abuse battery.
Jonathin David Babineaux, 18, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Davy Lee Thacker, 56, Lake Charles: Three counts theft less than $1,000. Bond: $3,000.
Brandon Blake Vincent, 33, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug.
Joseph Henry Lewis III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to ID.
James Gregory Barrilleaux, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
