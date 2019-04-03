Senator Cassidy comments on CITGO 6

WASHINGTON DC, LA (KPLC) - It’s been almost 500 days since 6 CITGO executives were asked to fly to Venezuela for what they believed was a business meeting. It turned out to be an ambush and the six were taken into custody and have remained imprisoned since.
Their family members have been trying to bring them home since 2017; Tuesday they met with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House, who said the 6 CITGO executives are being illegally detained, and that he, along with President Trump and America stand with them until their loved ones and Venezuela are free.
“The United States today calls upon the immediate release of these 6 individuals," Pence said. "5 Americans, 1 legal permanent resident of the United States of America. We call on the Maduro regime to release them. Immediately we call on the Maduro regime to release all political prisoners.”
Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) weighed in on the situation as well, saying the 6 men are “serving as fall guys for Maduro looting CITGO”. Cassidy says he spoke to the Secretary General of the Organization of American States Tuesday on how to bring home them home.
“It’s easy to imagine, although I have not been told this by the Venezuelan government, that Maduro would be keeping them because, precisely because they are American citizens," Cassidy said. "Precisely because it’s somewhat of a chip that he has that he can play.”
Cassidy said more work needs to be done to bring the CITGO 6 back to America.
“What can we as the United States do?" Cassidy said. "The State Department is pursuing that. I had a subsequent conversation this afternoon as to other things that can be done, but I do think the U.S. Government is doing what it can to change the regime. Can more be done? Probably so, and that’s what we are all looking at.”
White House officials say the families of the CITGO 6 also spoke with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday.
According to the U.S., there are more than 280 known political prisoners in Venezuela as of December 2018.
