Saints Sign PJ WIlliams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have decided to bring back veteran cornerback PJ Williams, on a one-year contract. Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis made the announcement earlier this evening.
Williams was the Saints 3rd round draft pick back in 2015 and has appeared in 33 career games with the black and gold, starting 14 of them. he’s posted 106 career tackles, 83 of which were solo and one sack. He also has three interceptions to his credit, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also has two forced fumbles to his credit.
Last season, Williams started six of the 15 games he played in and posted a career-high in tackles with fifty-three. And he was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the week for week eight.
Williams did have an off-the-field incident back in January when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, among other charges.
