Prien Lake Park boat launch opens to public at noon Thursday
Prien Lake Park boat launch to close March 5 for construction. (Source: CPPJ)
By Hannah Daigle | April 3, 2019 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 3:38 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The boat launch at Prien Lake Park will officially open to the public at noon on Thursday, April 4.

A ribbon cutting was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, but has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

The year-long Prien Lake Park Boat Launch extension project included the removal of the existing boat launch, central wharf, entrance and driveways.

The new boat launch has a concrete entrance, driveway, floating boat dock, composite boardwalks, bench seating, concrete parking areas, and improved site drainage.

