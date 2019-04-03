Prien Lake Park boat launch opens to public at noon Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The boat launch at Prien Lake Park will officially open to the public at noon on Thursday, April 4.
A ribbon cutting was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, but has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.
The year-long Prien Lake Park Boat Launch extension project included the removal of the existing boat launch, central wharf, entrance and driveways.
The new boat launch has a concrete entrance, driveway, floating boat dock, composite boardwalks, bench seating, concrete parking areas, and improved site drainage.
