POLICE: Second auto-bicycle crash under investigation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A second auto-bicycle crash involving a juvenile is under investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department, according to Cpl. Scott Dougherty with Lake Charles Police.
The investigation began when officers responded to a call about a crash involving a juvenile on a bicycle at the intersection of Arkansas Street and Louisiana Avenue.
The crash was the second in two days involving a juvenile on a bicycle being hit by a vehicle in Lake Charles.
According to Dougherty, officers learned that the 13-year-old juvenile was westbound on Arkansas Street and failed to yield to a stop sign, which caused him to be struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Louisiana Avenue.
The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The juvenile and the driver will not be charged with any offense, said Dougherty.
Rodney Grantham is the lead investigator.
