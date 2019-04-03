POLICE: Juvenile injured in auto-bicycle crash

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating an auto-bicycle crash involving a juvenile, according to Cpl. Scott Dougherty with Lake Charles Police.
Officers responded to a call at the intersection of Bank and 15th Street around 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2. According to Dougherty, when officers arrived they learned the the juvenile was traveling north on Bank Street and ran a stop sign.
He was then struck by a vehicle traveling west on 15th Street, Dougherty said.
The juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and has since been transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital.
No charges are expected in this case but it is still under investigation.
Cpl. Michael Flurry is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.