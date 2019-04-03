Man accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with woman in care facility

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it arrested 45-year-old Thomas Gillespie Leesville after a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior at a local residential care facility, according to a news release.
Investigators say the administrator of the facility told them that an infirm female resident says a male subject entered into her room without her consent. The victim said the male subject exposed himself and performed a lewd act upon himself.
Another resident of the care facility notified medical personnel and the male subject was confronted as to why he was there. The male subject left the location at that time.
VPSO Detectives say they obtained surveillance video of the male subject and he was identified by VPSO Deputy Christi Ashworth who registers and monitors sex offenders within Vernon Parish.
Detectives obtained statements from the victim and witnesses at the location.
Thomas Gillespie was taken into custody without incident at his place of employment.
Gillespie was arrested and charged with one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and one count of obscenity. Bond was set at $125,000.
A detainer for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole has been placed on Gillespie and he remains in the VPSO jail.
