Legal Corner: Does Louisiana recognize a common law marriage from Texas?

It especially becomes relevant in family law because laws of the states often differ. For example, at one time some states did not recognize interracial marriages; also, at one time, same-sex marriages were not universal. The Supreme Court later held that all state laws banning interracial or same-sex marriages are unconstitutional, so those issue are no longer relevant. However, common law marriages are still recognized in some states, but not others (nine states and the District of Columbia currently recognize common law marriages). And Texas – the focus of your question – is one of those states.