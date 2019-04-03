Legal Corner: Does Louisiana recognize a common law marriage from Texas?

Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
Question: “If you get married in Texas, common-law or otherwise, is it true the law in Louisiana doesn’t recognize the marriage so one spouse won’t have to support the other in a separation or divorce?”
Answer: No, it is not true that the law in Louisiana does not “recognize” the marriage – as long as it is a valid and recognizable marriage in Texas, then Louisiana will respect – as the Full Faith and Credit Clause dictates – and the spouse will have the same rights and obligations as would if they were married in Louisiana.
This issue is a constitutional one, and is addressed in Article IV, known as the “Full Faith and Credit” clause regarding whether one state has to recognize legal actions by another state. The article says that each state must respect “public acts, records and judicial proceeding of every other state.”
It especially becomes relevant in family law because laws of the states often differ. For example, at one time some states did not recognize interracial marriages; also, at one time, same-sex marriages were not universal. The Supreme Court later held that all state laws banning interracial or same-sex marriages are unconstitutional, so those issue are no longer relevant. However, common law marriages are still recognized in some states, but not others (nine states and the District of Columbia currently recognize common law marriages). And Texas – the focus of your question – is one of those states.
Question: “I know someone who received a warning about catching a saltwater fish “out of season”. I thought the Gulf was open year around?”
Answer: When you say “saltwater fish”, be aware that there are actually four categories of saltwater fish: (1) common coastal (reds, trout, flounder) (2) reef fish (grouper, amberjack) (3) highly migratory (swordfish, marlin) and (4) shellfish (crabs, shrimp and oyster).
There has always been a shrimp season and an oyster season. Usually crab season is year around but there may soon be a limit on females, depending on the harvest, so check the Wildlife and Fisheries website for updates: www.wlf.louisiana.gov
The other categories differ from species to species whether or not there is a season, or can be taken “year around”. At the website, go to the “Fishing regulations and seasons” heading, then click on “Recreational Fishing” and then on “Saltwater seasons and limits”. They are listed by category, and then by individual species – and you can see when it is legal to take each fish.
Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC-TV.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.