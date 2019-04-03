Lake Area boaters concerned about safety issues with boat dock at Riverside Park

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A few years ago, Riverside Park in North Lake Charles got a major makeover.
Now, may boaters are concerned about safety issues with the boat dock.
Nathaniel Perry has been launching his boat at Riverside Park for as long as he can remember.
He said the park is a hub for all things outdoors.
“It’s always been one of our favorite fishing spots to go to," Perry said.
But last summer, a large section of the dock by the boat launch was removed, because the pilings holing it up were no longer stable.
“We did have a pier out here at one time that kind of made launching your boat a little bit more safer," Perry said.
Since the dock’s removal, a number of safety concerns have come to light.
First, old pilings the city said are left over from a railroad track were discovered where the dock used to be, making it hazardous for people to drive their boats over, according to Bruce Rigney, a project specialist for City of Lake Charles Department of Parks and Recreation.
“When the water dropped so low, they became dangerous to boaters. If the boat could hit it, it could harm the boat, possibly even harm a boater," Rigney said.
Last week, the city shut down the ramp and removed the pilings.
However, Perry said it’s still nearly impossible to use the dock because of how short it is.
“You don’t have anywhere to actually tie off your boat whenever you’re launching it," Perry said. "We actually have to launch our boat with the people that’s actually going on the boat ride, or whatever we’re doing, fishing, we actually have to launch with them already on it, while the boat is actually on the trailer, because you don’t have anywhere for them to actually get off.”
It’s something Rigney said the city is aware of, and plans are in the works to make the dock more usable.
“We are discussing plans to add a new dock, similar to the old one, maybe a little bit bigger, maybe a little bit smaller," Rigney said. "But something that is safe, something that fits into the design of riverside park, and something that makes us good stewards of the public’s money.”
In the meantime, he said the boating ramp and dock are perfectly safe to use.
“It’s open, it’s safe, it’s a little tight, but we’re working on it," Rigney said.
But Perry had a message for boaters who plan on using the dock before the missing section has been replaced.
“Be careful," Perry said. "Be careful. That’s the only thing I can say.”
