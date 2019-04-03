JP elementary school teacher resigns amid allegations of improper touching

The safety of our students and employees is our top responsibility, and we take all reports of inappropriate behavior seriously. The purpose of this letter is to inform you that we received notice on Friday afternoon of an allegation of inappropriate touching by an employee. We immediately notified the Human Resources (HR) Department who began an investigation on Friday. Representatives from HR interviewed students regarding the allegation and turned over all documentation to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO). At this time the Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.