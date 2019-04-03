JP elementary school teacher resigns amid allegations of improper touching

WAGGAMAN, LA (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish teacher has resigned after being accused of inappropriately touching a student.
Live Oak Manor Elementary School sent a letter to parents about the allegations on Tuesday (April 2). The school said the safety of students and employees is its top priority, and that the human resources department started investigating the allegations on Friday.
The Jefferson Parish School Board said it’s cooperating with the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
Live Oaks said counseling is being offered to students.
Following is the letter sent to parents.
Dear Live Oak/Rillieux Parents,
The safety of our students and employees is our top responsibility, and we take all reports of inappropriate behavior seriously. The purpose of this letter is to inform you that we received notice on Friday afternoon of an allegation of inappropriate touching by an employee. We immediately notified the Human Resources (HR) Department who began an investigation on Friday. Representatives from HR interviewed students regarding the allegation and turned over all documentation to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO). At this time the Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Our Social Workers will support students by offering counseling sessions throughout the day. If you have any information regarding any inappropriate behavior, please contact JPSO at 364-5300.
I am available to meet with you if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Ms. Myrtle Weber
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.