Gyth Rigdon visits students in SWLA

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Singer native Gyth Rigdon is doing well on NBC’s “The Voice”, but while he awaits his next performance, he’s visiting students in Beauregard Parish.
“It’s always humbling to come back home and see all the support that I have back here in SWLA, and really all over Louisiana,” Rigdon said. “Louisiana is really getting behind me big time. One of the things I really enjoy is all the kids I’ve met coming up to me and saying you really inspire me to sing, you inspire me to do this, you’re my hero, you know. That’s really cool to know I have people that look up to me.”
“It was actually neat to see some of the students cry, it brought them to tears that somebody that has been on their television sets at home has actually made it to their school,” Chad Shultz, Principal at South Beauregard Elementary said.
“It’s really my get away place where I can get home and step away from the music, and be home and just be a normal guy, because at the end of the day I really am just a normal guy,” Rigdon said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.