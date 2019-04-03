First Alert Forecast: Strong storms arrive Thursday with the threat of severe weather

By Thursday, there will be a cold front moving through. This will bring some heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather. It looks like flash flooding and hail are the highest threats. I can’t rule out a possible tornado though. Some good news is that a couple computer models are indicating more of the heavier storms developing to our east. This would limit any severe weather for us. We will still have a lot of rain though. Right now, I have the rain chances up to 80%. Temperatures will be warm, reaching the mid 70s.