First Alert Forecast: Strong storms arrive Thursday with the threat of severe weather

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will slowly be on the increase. We have already seen the high thin cirrus clouds so far today. The thicker cumulus clouds will build up this afternoon and evening. I do not expect any rain, but the latest computer models will not rule out one or two showers passing by. Temperatures will still be warm and will reach the mid 70s this afternoon.
This evening, there will be more clouds around, but little to no rain. The winds will be out of the southeast so this will keep the temperature a little warmer, even after sunset. Temperatures should remain in the 60s this evening. Depending on how many clouds are around at the time will determine if it will be a beautiful sunset.
Overnight, it will not be nearly as cold. Temperatures will only cool to the lower 60s. The rain chances will also begin to increase tonight. After midnight, the rain chances will go up quickly. There will mostly be rain, but a couple storms are possible.
By Thursday, there will be a cold front moving through. This will bring some heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather. It looks like flash flooding and hail are the highest threats. I can’t rule out a possible tornado though. Some good news is that a couple computer models are indicating more of the heavier storms developing to our east. This would limit any severe weather for us. We will still have a lot of rain though. Right now, I have the rain chances up to 80%. Temperatures will be warm, reaching the mid 70s.
Friday will be cloudy with a slight chance for some rain. I have the rain chances up to 20%. The cold front that pushed through on Thursday will be stalling just to our south. This may cause a couple showers, hence the 20%. Despite the cold front on Thursday, the temperature will reach the lower 80s on Friday. I would be prepared for a warm day with some rain possible.
Over this upcoming weekend, there will likely be a lot of rain. That same front that stalled out just to our south, will make its way back up to the north. This will bring plenty of shower activity on Saturday and Sunday. That front will be sitting over us through the weekend. I do not expect it to be a continuous rain event, but there will be scattered showers. It will be a lot of off-and-on activity.
Even over the weekend, there is another possibility of severe weather. Another cold front will be moving through by Monday and this will cause more rain. I think there is a better chance for rain by Sunday, but Saturday will still have plenty of rain as well. As we get closer to the weekend, we will have a better idea what to expect.
By Monday of next week, another cold front will be approaching from the west. This should push out all of the rain and the stalled front from the weekend. So, there may likely be a few showers lingering on Monday, but they will not last long. Temperatures on Monday will top out in the lower 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday next week will be very nice! There will be no chance of rain! Tuesday will have a few clouds, but those will be clearing away. By Wednesday, we should have abundant sunshine. It will be a couple very nice days to get out and enjoy the weather. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.
