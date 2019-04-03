FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy today as the weather goes downhill starting early Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A light jacket is all you’ll need this morning as our temperatures start off in the 40s but a steady and rather fast warm-up is ahead through the day which will send temperatures by this afternoon up into the middle 70s. With winds shifting back onshore this afternoon, humidity values will increase tonight and temperatures won’t drop as low with lows in the 60s.
There will also be a threat for some showers that will begin moving onshore tonight after midnight. The rain chances will increase to around 40% after midnight before going up to around 80-90% on Thursday.
Thursday has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day as all modes of severe weather will be possible, including the threat for flash flooding as multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected to begin by Thursday morning and continuing through early evening. Later in the afternoon, storms will become a bit more intense and capable of damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches look likely Thursday with isolated amounts of up to 3 inches possible for those areas hit with the heaviest storms. This could lead ot some street flooding during times of heaviest downpours.
The severe weather threat, while not the highest it’s been in scenarios of the past, will still exist and it’s important that you are aware of this risk when making your plans for the day. Have a way to receive weather alerts on your mobile device, a weather radio and even by television. We will keep you updated as the weather unfolds throughout the day Thursday on-air, online and on mobile.
Friday brings a bit more of break in the rain as the front moves through and out into the coastal waters, but showers and thunderstorms will again ramp up in coverage by Saturday and Sunday with another 1 to 3 inches of rain possible between Saturday and Monday. Once the cold front moves through on Monday, a nice stretch of drier weather will return next Tuesday and continue through late next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
